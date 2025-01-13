The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Decreased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,294 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.50. 2,331,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

