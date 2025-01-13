Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYY. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.03. 9,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,119. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $114.89 and a twelve month high of $149.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

