Thomasville National Bank Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 412.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 207,340 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Oracle by 138.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.06. 3,030,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,329. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average of $161.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $428.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

