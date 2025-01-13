Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 141,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $10,363,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,506,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.