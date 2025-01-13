Threadgill Financial LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 3,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 82.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $99.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.42. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Veritas raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

