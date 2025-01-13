Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance
Shares of THMG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. 17,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Thunder Mountain Gold
