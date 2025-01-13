Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance

Shares of THMG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. 17,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

About Thunder Mountain Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.