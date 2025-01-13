TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Up 7,657.1% in December

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 7,657.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 6.2 %

TOMZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.07. 29,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,508. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

