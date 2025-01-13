tomiNet (TOMI) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,724.27 or 0.99957453 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,801.65 or 0.98952011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 761,987,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 751,263,793 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 687,120,348.81270384 with 676,396,682.6020205 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.01313495 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $15,145,959.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

