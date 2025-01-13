Truist Financial Raises Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $180.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.04. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The company had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 185,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 742,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 549,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

