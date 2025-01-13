Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,171,000 after buying an additional 672,244 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,200,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,645,000 after acquiring an additional 573,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.87.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $155.95. 3,138,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average of $150.95. The stock has a market cap of $280.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

