Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,294,598.20. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,588 shares of company stock worth $62,480,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.07.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 571,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,595. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

