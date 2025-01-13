Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $321.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

