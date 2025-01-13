Tsfg LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,230,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $570.20. 677,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $591.02 and a 200 day moving average of $568.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $487.66 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

