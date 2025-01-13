Tsfg LLC Has $10.92 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 788,242 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,014,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,668,000 after buying an additional 48,702 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,252,000 after acquiring an additional 272,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,365,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,301,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

