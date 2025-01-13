Tsfg LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 111,135.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

MTUM traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.90. 1,026,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.07. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

