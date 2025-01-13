TT International Asset Management LTD Acquires New Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,000. Hyatt Hotels makes up approximately 0.8% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,728,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $151.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average is $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

