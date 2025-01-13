TT International Asset Management LTD Buys 10,608 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 0.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 226.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $113.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $129.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.39 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

