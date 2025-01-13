TT International Asset Management LTD Has $106.11 Million Stock Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 250.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 862,723 shares during the period. Pampa Energía accounts for 15.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $106,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,218,000 after purchasing an additional 784,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 509,487 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,552,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,738,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $94.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.94. Pampa Energía S.A. has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $97.55.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.95. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAM. Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

