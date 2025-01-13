Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $163,468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,916,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,752,688. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

