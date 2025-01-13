Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $65.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

