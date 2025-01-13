Ultra Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $32.60 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,303.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00453576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00057407 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00015904 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,448,597 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 405,448,596.7351 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0907102 USD and is up 8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $4,194,738.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

