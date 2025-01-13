Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an "outperform" rating to an "inline" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.37. 793,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

