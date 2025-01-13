UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $478.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $555.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $603.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

