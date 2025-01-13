UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 132.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $22.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $543.33. 2,860,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $555.25 and its 200-day moving average is $562.50.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

