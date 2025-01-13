USD Coin Market Cap Reaches $45.76 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $45.76 billion and approximately $8.23 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,724.27 or 0.99957453 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90,801.65 or 0.98952011 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 45,754,243,959 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.usdc.com. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
