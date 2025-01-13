USDB Price Reaches $0.99 (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, USDB has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One USDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a total market cap of $89.43 million and $14.94 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 90,200,584 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 90,406,268.63931459. The last known price of USDB is 0.99668616 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $6,853,724.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

