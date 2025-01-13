Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $206.82. The company had a trading volume of 127,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $189.56 and a 12-month high of $224.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

