Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $193.28. 1,241,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

