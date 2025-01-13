Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,428,000 after acquiring an additional 125,155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.16. 1,250,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,974. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

