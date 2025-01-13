Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,667. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

