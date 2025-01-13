Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after buying an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,172,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,133,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.29. 389,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,502. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $156.37 and a one year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

