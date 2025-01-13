Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 532,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,845,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
