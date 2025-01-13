Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 532,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,845,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,603,000 after buying an additional 880,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,913,000 after buying an additional 644,773 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.