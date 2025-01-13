Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $337.24. 220,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,229. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.50. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $257.42 and a 1 year high of $358.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

