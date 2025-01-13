Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.4% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,781,000 after buying an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $44.68. 3,110,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,452. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.