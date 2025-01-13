Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 144,900.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.49. 1,359,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

