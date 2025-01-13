Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.65. 293,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,327. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.56 and a 200 day moving average of $270.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.03 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

