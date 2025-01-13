Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.94. 3,687,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

