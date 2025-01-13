Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,386. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.67 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.20. The company has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

