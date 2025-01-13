VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of VF from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

VF Price Performance

Shares of VFC traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. VF Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. VF’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. VF’s payout ratio is presently -20.81%.

VF Profile

(Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.