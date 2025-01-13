Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 595,792 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 153.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,792 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 40.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $98,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.47. 7,443,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,196. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

