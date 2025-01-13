Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,398,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $505.09. 26,128,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,527,445. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.92 and a 1 year high of $539.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.92 and a 200 day moving average of $491.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

