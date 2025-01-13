Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Up 444.8% in December

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 444.8% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Visium Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

Visium Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,851. Visium Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Visium Technologies alerts:

About Visium Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Visium Technologies, Inc provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. It offers TruContext, a tool for cyber warfare analytics, visualization, and knowledge management. The company was formerly known as NuState Energy Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Visium Technologies, Inc in March 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.