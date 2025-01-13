Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 372,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 262,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 35.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

