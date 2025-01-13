Waters Corporation Presenting High-Level Commentary at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

On January 13, 2025, Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) disclosed in an 8-K SEC filing that it would be presenting an investor presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on the same day. The presentation, along with a subsequent Q&A session, aims to provide insights into the company’s business performance. Interested parties can access a transcript of the presentation on the company’s website under the “Events & Presentations” section.

Get alerts:

The information shared in this current report, including the said presentation, is only being furnished and not considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It will not be incorporated by reference into any future filings unless expressly specified.

Moreover, the filing also includes details about financial statements and exhibits, specifically an investor presentation dated January 13, 2025, designated as Exhibit 99.1. The cover page of the Form 8-K is also available in Inline XBRL format as Exhibit 104 for reference.

Waters Corporation emphasized its commitment to providing a detailed overview of its business performance at the prestigious conference. Investors and stakeholders can find further insights into the company’s growth trajectory and strategic outlook from the presentation delivered at the event.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Waters’s 8K filing here.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading