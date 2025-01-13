Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 70.6% in December

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the December 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,041,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,715. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

