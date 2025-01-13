Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 70.6% in December

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the December 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,041,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wealth Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,715. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.67.
About Wealth Minerals
