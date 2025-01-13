Wedmont Private Capital Buys 27,477 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.