Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 323,291 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,291 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,988,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,992. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

