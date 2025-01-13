Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 4,093 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $62,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 76,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $1,211,596.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,506.38. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $34,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,515.23. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,522 shares of company stock worth $20,349,721. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.77. 7,430,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,609,034. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

