Westmount Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Westmount Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,341. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.19 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

