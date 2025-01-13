Westmount Partners LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.51. 8,344,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,804,729. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

